NAACP Calls For More Action From Police After 11 Year Old Is Handcuffed And Detained

According to WRAL News, the NAACP is asking the city to pay for culturally competent counseling for the Hodges family, and calls on GRPD to release the full uninterrupted body camera footage from this incident within 24 hours, as well as take appropriate disciplinary actions against the involved officers and review its officer discretion policy on detaining youth.

According to department officials, GRPD Chief David Rahinsky was speaking with city council members during the press conference, and says he will continue to speak with the NAACP, Grand Rapids Area Pastors and the Hodges family. Rahinksy previously told FOX 17 that police protocol indeed needs to change. Due to his comments Rahinsky is facing backlash from the police union, as well as the Grand Rapids Police Officers Association, whose leaders say he should have been more supportive of the officers.

GRPOA President Andy Bingle says while 11 year old Honestie Hodges does not look like the suspect description at the time, officers still have to take precautions to secure a scene.

While the NAACP thanked Rahinsky for his empathy, they also call on he and the GRPOA to take steps together to unify the community, including addressing the protocols that led to this incident. As for Honestie who according to WRAL News, says she’s wanted to become a police officer for as long as she can remember, her dream is tainted.

The NAACP is determining whether to file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice, and encourages the Hodges family to officially file a complaint with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights.

