The Walls Group Recalls Getting Booed By A Little Boy During A Performance [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Walls Group was hanging out in the “Get Up!” studio, and they were sharing some of their favorite Christmas memories. Ahjah recalls a time early in Walls Group history, when they first started singing. She says a little boy actually booed their performance!

Paco talks about realizing he’s not a little kid anymore, and they all laugh about a thoughtful, unusual gift they get from grandma. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

