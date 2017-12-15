Smokie Norful On Singing To Bring Joy To Kids Of The Incarcerated [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Smokie Norful chatted with Erica Campbell & GRIFF about “Angel Tree Christmas,” an organization that helps incarcerated parents provide Christmas presents for their children. Smokie talks about working on the compilation of songs featuring Tash Cobbs, Brian Courtney Wilson, and so many more, that comes as a gift to donors of the Angel Tree Christmas. He explains doing such work knowing it is a way to give joy during the holiday seasons to children who are dealing with what amounts to the “loss of a parent for a season.”

Smokie also talks about his big concert taking place at his church in Chicago, which will feature a performance from Erica Campbell! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

