Faith Walking: The Devil Is A Liar [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell says that people like to act like the devil doesn’t exist. John 8:44 says about the devil, “you are the father of lies.”Erica explains that the devil has been using the same tricks since the beginning of time. He is trying to tell you that God doesn’t love you, but he can’t tell you that because he can’t take God’s love away from you. It’s not his to take!

You’ve got to walk in your authority, and know who you are according to God. The devil can’t take any of that away- unless you give it to him. Don’t make the mistake of living your life without Jesus. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

