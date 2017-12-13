Sports
Saints Fan Sues Team Over Protests Before National Anthem

 According to ESPN, a New Orleans Saints season ticket holder by the name Lee Dragna, has filed a lawsuit asking the team for a refund of his tickets plus attorney fees because of his displeasure with protests before the national anthem.  The suit, obtained by ESPN.com’s Mike Triplett, says the Saints’ Week 3 protest and players’ kneeling before the anthem has ruined his enjoyment of the game.

The article claims that Dragna said he has not been to a Saints home game since Week 2.  The Saints week 3 protest, which was part of a league wide movement following comments made by President Donald Trump, came during a road matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

The Saints have knelt before the national anthem as a sign of unity before standing during its playing since Week 4.

