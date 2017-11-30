Terry Crews Says Agent Who Groped Him Is Getting ‘A Pass’ After Returning To Work

Terry Crews is NOT HAPPY to hear that the Hollywood agent that allegedly groped him has returned back to work.

As we previously reported, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor accused Adam Venit of grabbing is crotch during an event for Adam Sandler last year. Crews was clear that no one who commits this type of crime should get a pass. But after hearing that Venit is back at WME after being suspended without pay for a month, he Tweeted that perhaps “SOMEONE GOT A PASS.”

SOMEONE GOT A PASS https://t.co/yLPwpWGtT8 — terrycrews (@terrycrews) November 27, 2017

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Venit is not returning to his usual position at the company and he’s been demoted from his position as the head of the motion picture department. But Crews is not trying to hear that and shared on Twitter a letter written by co-CEO of WME Ari Emanuel that was published by The Huffington Post in 2006.

In the letter, Emanuel “demanded” that Mel Gibson be black-listed following the actor’s anti-Semitic remarks. Crews changed the letter by taking out Gibson’s name and replacing it with Venit’s, but claims that he was told his situation was “different.”

“Copy of the actual @HuffPost letter I gave @AriEmanuel in which he DEMANDED Mel Gibson be blacklisted for anti-Semitic remarks. I exchanged Adam Venit for Mel, and sexual assault for anti-Semitic. [Emmanuel] said ‘it’s different’ and handed the letter back to me,” Crews wrote.

Copy of the actual @HuffPost letter I gave @AriEmanuel in which he DEMANDED Mel Gibson be blacklisted for anti-Semitic remarks. I exchanged Adam Venit for Mel, and sexual assault for anti-Semitic. He said “it’s different” and handed the letter back to me. pic.twitter.com/7wwt4nskEU — terrycrews (@terrycrews) November 27, 2017

Earlier this month, Crews was a guest on Good Morning America where he said Venit, who he had never met prior to that evening, “grabbed his junk twice” in front of Crews’ wife.

“He’s connected to probably everyone I know in the business,” Crews said. “I did not know this man. I have never had a conversation with him, ever.”

He added: “I’m looking at him and he’s basically staring at me and he’s sticking his tongue out. Just overtly sexual kind of tongue moves. It’s a party, it’s packed, the whole thing,” he continued. “And I’m looking like, ‘Is this a joke? I don’t understand.’ It was actually so bizarre. And he keeps coming over to me. I stick my hand out and he literally takes his hand and puts it, squeezes my genitals. And I jump back like, ‘Hey, hey!’ … I go, ‘Dude, what are you doing?’”

“I have never felt more emasculated, more objectified. I was horrified. I went over to Adam [Sandler] right then and there and said, ‘Man, come get your boy. What is his problem?’” Crews recalled.

While Crews is repped by WME, Venit is not his agent. But Venit’s client list is long and full of A-listers including Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, Sylvester Stallone, Diane Keaton, Liam Hemsworth and Steve Martin to name a few.

BEAUTIES: Do you believe that Adam Venit should have been fired?

RELATED NEWS:

Terry Crews Filed A Police Report Against Hollywood Exec Who Allegedly Groped Him

#MeToo: Man Who Allegedly Sexually Harassed Terry Crews Has Been Revealed!

Terry Crews Describes Alleged Sexual Assault By Male Hollywood Exec: ‘To The Casualties Of This Behavior, You Are Not Alone’