Duke Energy Proposes Significant Rate Increase Today

A hearing to request a 13% rate hike by Duke Energy will happen today. This rate hike means that Duke Energy customers could face higher monthly payments depending on the outcome.

Duke said it wants to raise rates for customers in the eastern part of the state by 13 percent, which means bills would increase from $11.13 per month to $14 per month. The company also said it wants to charge customers nearly $200 million a year, in part, to clean up coal ash pits.

Duke added that it wants a separate 17 percent increase for customers in the western part of the state.

