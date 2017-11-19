Get Up Erica
Pastor Sara Conner Says A Prayer Of Healing, Miracles & Favor [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

November 19, 2017
Pastor Sara Conner came through to the “Get Up!” studio for prayer week! After sharing a wealth of insight about prayer, fighting attacks from the enemy, and discerning those from the mere consequences from our choices, she did just what she advised us on: praying. She said an incredibly powerful, thorough prayer for everyone listening to the show. She spoke on favor, opportunity, and prayed for unity and peace in marriages, and confusion for the advisory.

Pastor Sara thanked God for sending in His angels, and making crooked things straight. She declared peace, healing, optimal function and the expectation of miracles. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

