Sara Conner: “The Devil Tries To Use Shame To Separate Us From Prayer” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Pastor Sara Conner talked with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about her new book, “Warefare 101,” in which she explains how to pray and adequately fight a battle against the advisory. Pastor Sara shares her story of growing up in Jamaica, her father the road manager for Bob Marley, and her mother battling a crack addiction. She explains that she decided to run away from home, and when she did, a girl kept inviting her to church. When she finally accepted her invitation, it changed her life- and her family’s life.

While living with a leader from church, Sara was made to wake up in the middle of the night often to learn how to pray. Sara explains why learning that ability to go to God is so crucial; “God needs a partner in the earth,” Sara says. Because prayer is evidence to God that we understand who we are and who He is. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

