Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Love Talking: Satan Hates Everything God Created [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 17 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment


If you were Satan, what would you do? You would try to destroy what God created- humanity, love, family, and everything good. Erica explains that what aligns with God is what we’ve got to stick with. Everything else is the enemy.

So when you find yourself being confused about the definition of love- you should know that if it doesn’t line up with God, then it’s not love. What the enemy hates the most is God’s love. So if it’s not aligned with God’s love, it’s not of God! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Love Talking on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Love Talking: What Do You Really Want From Love? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Love Talking: Love Yourself [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Do Your Research [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Black Love! Denzel And Pauletta Washington’s Love Has Stood The Test Of Time

14 photos Launch gallery

Black Love! Denzel And Pauletta Washington’s Love Has Stood The Test Of Time

Continue reading Black Love! Denzel And Pauletta Washington’s Love Has Stood The Test Of Time

Black Love! Denzel And Pauletta Washington’s Love Has Stood The Test Of Time

It's their 34th wedding anniversary! On June 25, 1983 the couple said "I do."

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 1 week ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 2 months ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 2 months ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 months ago
09.03.17