Love Talking: Satan Hates Everything God Created [EXCLUSIVE]

If you were Satan, what would you do? You would try to destroy what God created- humanity, love, family, and everything good. Erica explains that what aligns with God is what we’ve got to stick with. Everything else is the enemy.

So when you find yourself being confused about the definition of love- you should know that if it doesn’t line up with God, then it’s not love. What the enemy hates the most is God’s love. So if it’s not aligned with God’s love, it’s not of God! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Love Talking on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

