Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF Asks Bishop Marvin Sapp Why The Church Always Asks For Money [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 17 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment


Marvin Sapp was in the studio for this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, so GRIFF decided to ask the Bishop all the things people want to know about church. He asked him about the length of church service, why the church is always asking for money, and a bunch of other things that are on people’s minds.

But Bishop Sapp is up for the challenge, and totally stumps GRIFF! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this hilarious clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Marvin Sapp Recalls His Favorite Christmas Memory [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Marvin Sapp On How Trying To Do His Daughter’s Hair Lead Him To Build A Salon [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Kirk Franklin & GRIFF Track Marshawn Lynch’s Movements During Raiders Vs. Chief [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: The One Game GRIFF Doesn’t Care About [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

30 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 1 week ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 2 months ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 2 months ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 months ago
09.03.17