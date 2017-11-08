GRIFF Asks Bishop Marvin Sapp Why The Church Always Asks For Money [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Marvin Sapp was in the studio for this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, so GRIFF decided to ask the Bishop all the things people want to know about church. He asked him about the length of church service, why the church is always asking for money, and a bunch of other things that are on people’s minds.

Follow @GetUpErica

But Bishop Sapp is up for the challenge, and totally stumps GRIFF! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this hilarious clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Marvin Sapp Recalls His Favorite Christmas Memory [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Marvin Sapp On How Trying To Do His Daughter’s Hair Lead Him To Build A Salon [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Kirk Franklin & GRIFF Track Marshawn Lynch’s Movements During Raiders Vs. Chief [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: The One Game GRIFF Doesn’t Care About [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]