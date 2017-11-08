The Walls Group Fills The Room With Soulful Harmonies Live! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Walls Group came through to the “Get Up!” studio to hang with Erica Campbell! Right there in their seats, they put together a beautiful impromptu performance full of gorgeous harmonies and full-bodied soul. They filled the room up with their voices, and get Erica so excited! Check out their stunning a capella performance in this exclusive video from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
