Denzel Washington Reveals He Prayed And Read The Bible Everyday While Shooting “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

While at a press junket in Los Angeles, he said, “Dan and I have been prayer partners in this whole collaboration…We were on the same page from day one. We know Who we work for, and we’re just trying to do our best work.” The movie is about an attorney that experiences some changes and challenges while helping the poor. When talking about his character, Washington said, “He is Old Testament, he knows the law, but, not to say he doesn’t have faith, but he has faith in the law. His conviction was through the law.”

The film isn’t faith based, but uses biblical terms and talks about sacrifice. Washington said, “I speak now and I’m doing what God told me to do from the beginning. “It was prophesied that I would travel the world and preach to millions of people. It was prophesied when I was 20. I thought it was through my work and it has been.” Washington while speaking about the film shared advice he got from Pastor A.R. Bernard and told him, “’God puts leaders in place for a reason and a season.’” The words he read in the Bible helped him with this film and also made him want to speak to the younger generation about their convictions.

