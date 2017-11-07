Love Talking: What Do You Really Want From Love? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Real love, Erica Campbell assures us, is worth the wait. In the bible, the word “love” appears 310 times. A lot of us want love, but we don’t really know, specifically, what it is we are looking for. What are you looking for love to be? Sometimes we put way too much pressure on the shoulders of love, and if you don’t go in with the right expectations, you could end up broken.

But you also have to have enough expectations. What do you really want from the relationship? If there’s no demand on it, you’ll just end up with any old thing. You have to require that you won’t let someone just treat you any kind of way- and this doesn’t just apply to romantic relationships. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Love Talking on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

