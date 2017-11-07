GRIFF’s Prayer: Get That Man Out Your House, Lady! [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

This particularly rendition of GRIFF’s Prayer is inspired by a letter written to him by a woman named Regina, whose 26-year-old son still lives at home. GRIFF asks the Lord if he can live with her too, since adults are still allowed to crash. He prays that Regina empties her pantry of tasty, free food, or changes the locks.

Follow @GetUpErica

GRIFF prays to the Lord to give Regina the strength to get her son out of the house and on his own, where he belongs! Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Scriptures For Breaking Up [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer Of Victory Over The Eyelash [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For Erica Campbell To Love Sports [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]