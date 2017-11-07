Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF’s Prayer: Get That Man Out Your House, Lady! [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 19 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment


This particularly rendition of GRIFF’s Prayer is inspired by a letter written to him by a woman named Regina, whose 26-year-old son still lives at home. GRIFF asks the Lord if he can live with her too, since adults are still allowed to crash. He prays that Regina empties her pantry of tasty, free food, or changes the locks.

GRIFF prays to the Lord to give Regina the strength to get her son out of the house and on his own, where he belongs! Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Scriptures For Breaking Up [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer Of Victory Over The Eyelash [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  GRIFF’s Prayer For Erica Campbell To Love Sports [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gospel Artists With Their Families [PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Artists With Their Families [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Artists With Their Families [PHOTOS]

Gospel Artists With Their Families [PHOTOS]

Here's a look at some of gospel's first families!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 1 week ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 2 months ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 2 months ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 months ago
09.03.17