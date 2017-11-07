Pastor Michael McBride On Why Colin Kaepernick Has NFL Owners “Shaking In Their Boots” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Pastor Michael McBride chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about the importance of all of the elections that are happening across the country today. He sheds light on how people’s turn out to small, local elections like these have a big impact the quality of our daily lives in our cities. “Voting is an act of stewardship,” he explains, it is a crucial way we can make sure our values and priorities are recognized. He also explains that your vote matters so much more in local and midterm elections because the margin of victory is so small.
In the wake of the increase in frequency of mass shootings in America, Pastor McBride explains how theses local and state races can translate to action on that front. Michael also talks about Colin Kaepernick current battle against the NFL, and how his recent filings could really reveal a lot of very secretive, not-so-pretty information about the wealthy NFL owners. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Thousands Protest During #MillionsMarchNYC Against Police Brutality
1. Thousands march together on their way to the NYPD headquarters.
2. Thousands gather near the NYPD headquarters.
3. A protester holds up a sign to stop police brutality.
4. Kevin Liles, Russell Simmons, and Nas help lead the march in NYC.
5. Protestors march up 5th Avenue.
6. Thousands gather in Washington Square Park before marching uptown.
7. Protestors lead by holding up a ‘Black Lives Matter’ banner.
8. Picketed versions of the victims of police brutality are held up during the march.
9. The Brooklyn Bridge gets shut down by protestors.
10. A protestor holds up a focused ‘We Demand Justice’ sign
11. Santa Con participants face the interrupting protests happening through the streets.
12. An artist participates in the protest through creative expression.
13. Thousands of different ethnicities and ages come together for the protests.
14. Thousands gather in Washington Square Park before the march.
15. A protestor marches while in chains.
16. Thousands march up 5th Avenue.
17. Thousands march up 5th Avenue towards Union Square.
