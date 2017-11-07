Pastor Michael McBride On Why Colin Kaepernick Has NFL Owners “Shaking In Their Boots” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Pastor Michael McBride chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about the importance of all of the elections that are happening across the country today. He sheds light on how people’s turn out to small, local elections like these have a big impact the quality of our daily lives in our cities. “Voting is an act of stewardship,” he explains, it is a crucial way we can make sure our values and priorities are recognized. He also explains that your vote matters so much more in local and midterm elections because the margin of victory is so small.

Follow @GetUpErica

In the wake of the increase in frequency of mass shootings in America, Pastor McBride explains how theses local and state races can translate to action on that front. Michael also talks about Colin Kaepernick current battle against the NFL, and how his recent filings could really reveal a lot of very secretive, not-so-pretty information about the wealthy NFL owners. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Pastor Michael McBride Shares His Thoughts On The Recent Tragedies And How You Can Help [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Pastor Michael McBride & Sheena Meade Are Mobilizing The Black Vote [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Van Jones Shares Insights On Controversial National Anthem Protests [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]