Faith Walking: The Dangers Of Immaturity [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell during her Faith Walking speaks on immaturity and how dangerous it can be. She also mentioned that words don’t define your growth. Erica talked about sin and how stupid it is. Even though she doesn’t like using that word she explained it using that.

Erica feels that we must learn to put God in the center of our life to help us grow. We also can’t operate out of emotions and learn how to let them pass at times. She also feels everyone needs to understand these words

