Ericaism: Give God The Glory “Don’t Be Arrogant About Your Blessings” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

We receive so many blessings from God and then sometimes throw it in others faces to make them feel some kind of way. In the Ericaism today she spoke about how everything we do needs to be pleasing to God. Erica mentioned that God has gotten us out of so many situations and we need to be more thankful.

Follow @GetUpErica

People need to stop being arrogant about certain things and realize how much he has done for them. She also spoke about hiding insecurities and giving him more glory. Everyday Erica believes in praising him because without God she wouldn’t be so blessed.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Ericaism: We Gotta Do Better [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: My Biggest And Most Important Lessons [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Ericaism: Don’t Lie To Yourself [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]