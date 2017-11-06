Ericaism: Give God The Glory “Don’t Be Arrogant About Your Blessings” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

We receive so many blessings from God and then sometimes throw it in others faces to make them feel some kind of way. In the Ericaism today she spoke about how everything we do needs to be pleasing to God. Erica mentioned that God has gotten us out of so many situations and we need to be more thankful.
People need to stop being arrogant about certain things and realize how much he has done for them. She also spoke about hiding insecurities and giving him more glory. Everyday Erica believes in praising him because without God she wouldn’t be so blessed.
