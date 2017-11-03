Faith Walking: God Cares About You Just As You Are [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica says that God cares about what you think about. He cares about everything about you! She talks about people’s misconceptions about our relationships with God, and why people might feel like some are closer to God than the others. God doesn’t love anybody more than everybody else- he loves you, and wants a relationship with you.

Follow @GetUpErica

You distance yourself from God by thinking you are less than or low on God’s list because of things you’ve done. The truth is, God loves you just the way you are, and you don’t have to change to get God’s love. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Faith Walking: God Can Restore [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: God Is Creative…So Are You? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Satan Calls You By Your Sin, God Calls You By Your Name [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]