Ericaism: My Biggest and Most Important Lessons [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted November 3, 2017
In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about the most important lessons that have applied to her life always. First, she talks about knowing who she is, and who she isn’t, and the difference between the two. Next, she talks about being there for family and co-workers, and genuinely caring for and supporting them.

Erica also talks about not viewing the world as just the bubble that she lives in in California, and being open to all of God’s world. She talks about not getting distracted away from God or her joy by the noise of life and society. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

