Deon Kipping On The Scripture He Read Every Day To Get Through Battling Cancer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 16 hours ago
At the end of 2016, Deon Kipping delivered the news that he had been diagnosed with cancer. The gospel community immediately rallied around him, putting everything into praying and praising him with everything. Now, he chats with Erica Campbell and GRIFF as a man who is cancer free. He talked about the crazy journey that the last year of his life has been, calling it “one of the biggest trials of my life.” He explains what a toll the battle had taken on him mentally and physically, and the beauty of knowing people were praying for him.

Deon also talks about his son being the thing that got him up every day, and kept him aggressively hopeful. He shares advice to people who are dealing with a diagnosis and learning how to beat the odds that they are up against. He talks about the scripture he read every single day, and how he kept his joy, hope, and faith alive by looking “for the miracle in the storm.” Deon also shared the incredible support he received from the rest of the gospel community during this time. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

