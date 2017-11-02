Ericaism: Don’t Lie To Yourself [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about liars- in all their forms. We all hate when people tell us things that aren’t true, or exaggerate, and the like. Erica reads passages from the bible about liars, but then she makes the point that they also apply to us lying to ourselves. We are all guilty of this, telling ourselves we don’t feel a way when we do, or promising that we’ll do things that we really won’t.

Nobody is great while lying to themselves- be real with yourself. In order to speak life over your own life, to declare what you want for yourself, you have to be honest about it, first. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

