Faith Walking: God Can Restore [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell talks about not holding onto what you’ve lost. She reads from the book of Job, about how God will restore everything, “and my people will never again be put to shame.” A lot of us have suffered embarrassing, humiliating loss. But Erica explains, even while we are in the midst of feeling that loss, you have to look at it in a productive way. “The way you look at your situation determines how you come out of the situation.”

Follow @GetUpErica

Even though you’ve lost, you have to remember that no matter how big your loss might be, God can restore it. But the key to getting to that restoration is glorifying His name. God is taking from you, so you have to focus on being open to receive the better things on the way. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Faith Walking: God Is Creative…So Are You? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Satan Calls You By Your Sin, God Calls You By Your Name [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Hey Church, Why Aren’t We Involved In Social Justice? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]