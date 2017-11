The Walls Group Has Advice For Young People That Want To Sing [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The music industry isn’t easy, even as a gospel artist. While on the “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” show the group spoke to fans about the music industry and more. One fan reached out and spoke about how her son can sing and is feeling shy now and discouraged.

The Walls Group shared a powerful message of how the mom should just keep encouraging him so he doesn’t give up. Other callers called in to tell them how much they love their music and how they minister to so many young people in their children’s church.

