The Walls Group Is Changing The Stigma That Church Is Boring [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The Walls Group came to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” to talk about not only there new album, but how they got into the business. The group is made up of 4 siblings, Rhea, Ahjah, Darrel and Paco, which all have the voices of angels. They work with Warren Campbell because they are like family and Erica talked about how much she’s loved them and their album.

Follow @GetUpErica

Darrel mentioned how when they were recording a couple of times they began to cry while singing “My Pleasure.” They got caught up in the moment and just felt so grateful to be there at that time. Erica wants everyone’s youth ministries and choirs to sing these songs because they are amazing. She also mentioned that they change the stigma of church being boring. These are young people that love God and you should report their album “The Other Side.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: The Walls Group Hosts Hurricane Harvey Relief Concert

RELATED: The Walls Group On Why Writing “My Life” Was Different Than Other Songs [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: The Walls Group “My Life” [NEW MUSIC]