Earnest Pugh On Serving 15 Years In The Army & Giving Back To Veterans [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Powerhouse Gospel singer, songwriter and producer Earnest Pugh is celebrating the release of his 9th studio album, “Survive!” He chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about the song lead’s single, “Survive,” and why he decided to name the whole album after it in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Houston. He talks about watching Houston recover beautifully and learning about how God works in the process.

Earnest also talks about how realizing faith attracts God, and releasing fear attracts the enemy. He talks about serving 15 years in the army, and his non-profit organization that helps veterans get on their feet with food, clothing, shelter and the transition into back into society. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

