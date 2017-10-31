Get Up Erica
GRIFF’s Prayer: Scriptures For Breaking Up [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 19 hours ago
In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF says a young lady asked him for help breaking up with her boyfriend. So he decided to pull out some scriptures from the bible to help her break it to him easy, and with the help of Jesus! GRIFF explains that she can totally blame it on God, tell him that they are at the end of joy, and so much more. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

