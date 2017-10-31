Joy Living: Find Your Joy In The Right Place [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Joy Living, Erica Campbell explains that life has a way of stealing your joy- if you let it. You can’t let people steal your joy, like the enemy wants. The joy of the Lord is your strength. You also don’t have to listen to the negativity; you should know who you are and who God created you to be, and that joy, when it comes from there, is endless.

Once you give your joy away, you lose your strength, because negativity will zap the life out of you. Check out this exclusive video to hear more from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

