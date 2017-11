Faith Walking: God Is Creative…So Are You? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell talks about God’s creation of the Earth. In Genesis, when God talks about this process, Erica says, it was all pretty spectacular. In that same creative spirit, God created us, which is why none of us are the same.

Everybody doesn’t have to be a preacher to be a blessing in people’s lives. Don’t limit yourself to who you can be and where you can shine. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this motivating message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

