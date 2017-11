Love Talking: Love Yourself [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell talks about learning to love yourself. She talks about stumbling upon an auntie’s Facebook post about how she has finally learned to love herself. “If you don’t kill your demons, your demons will kills you,” she says. When you finally learn to love who you are, you are thanking God for creating you that way. It’s easy to compare yourself in this society, but all that does is minimize who you are.

A lot of times the reason we have trouble attracting love is because we aren’t putting it out there, or because we don’t have any for ourselves. Once you fall in love with you, however, love starts to surround you in different areas of your life. Check out this exclusive video this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

