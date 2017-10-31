Get Up Erica
Ericaism: Are They Really Your Good Friends? (Watch Your Circle) [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted October 31, 2017
Leave a comment


In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about knowing when a friendship isn’t as good as you think it is. Sometimes, you might see red flags that alert you that the connection isn’t as deep, like if a friend is always “a little hater-y.” We’ve got to be smart about who we have in our circle.

If you realize you’ve got those kinds of friends, all you’ve got to do is shift. It’s not about cutting people off, it’s just about being aware. Don’t get ensnared by the people around you. Make sure they have a positive affect on your life: do they challenge you, give you good advice? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

comments – Add Yours
