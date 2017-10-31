Ericaism: Are They Really Your Good Friends? (Watch Your Circle) [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about knowing when a friendship isn’t as good as you think it is. Sometimes, you might see red flags that alert you that the connection isn’t as deep, like if a friend is always “a little hater-y.” We’ve got to be smart about who we have in our circle.

Follow @GetUpErica

If you realize you’ve got those kinds of friends, all you’ve got to do is shift. It’s not about cutting people off, it’s just about being aware. Don’t get ensnared by the people around you. Make sure they have a positive affect on your life: do they challenge you, give you good advice? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Ericaism: Identifying The Spirit of Rejection [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Take Care Of Yourself [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: If You Have An Issue with Someone, Confront It With Love And Truth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]