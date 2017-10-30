Get Up Erica
Rodney Perry On How Surviving A Stroke Made Him Respect Medical Professionals [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 14 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment


Comedian Rodney Perry chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF on “Get Up!” mornings. He talked about realizing he was really funny in the second grade, at seven years old.  He talked about surviving a stroke last year, and turning that experience into a comedy set. He explains why it’s easy for him to make laughter out of such a traumatic experience.

Rodney also explains how that situation gave him a new respect for medical professionals. He also talks about learning a lot about that gratitude, and being thankful in the difficult times, not just the good times. He also talks about wishing he didn’t take the opportunity to get on Facebook live, and a teaming up with fellow comedy greats for a show that benefits hurricane victims. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

