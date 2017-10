North Carolina College Application Waiver Week

Now is the best time to plan which college(s) you’d like to apply to so you can become familiar with their deadlines and requirements. During the week of November 13-17, volunteers at hundreds of NC high schools will help students submit online applications for admission. During this week, all North Carolina colleges and universities accept the College Board or ACT fee waiver in lieu of an application fee, for students who qualify (see your high school counselor for more information). Additionally, many of North Carolina’s colleges and universities go above and beyond and outright waive their application fee for all North Carolina graduating seniors that week. Check out the list here

