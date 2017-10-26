NEWS ROUNDUP: Trump To Walk Back National Opioid Crisis Plan; Racist Kellogg’s Cereal?; Puerto Rico Power Struggle

News One
Trump began ranting about going to Ivy League school when asked by a correspondent whether he should be more civil.

Team Cassius

Posted 2 hours ago
BIG LIES

Trump is reportedly slated to declare the opioid epidemic as a public health emergency, but will not declare it a national one as he stated he would on Wednesday.

“Drug demand and opioid misuse is the crisis next door,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told USA Today of 45’s forthcoming speech. “This is no longer someone else’s co-worker, someone else’s community, someone else’s kid. Drug use knows no geographic boundaries or demographic differences.”

When asked by NBC News’ Chief White House Correspondent Hallie Jackson if he thinks he should be more civil, he began rattling about how he went to an Ivy League school and is very intelligent.

BIG NEWS

Kellogg’s says it will change its Corn Pops cereal box—the one that depicts the only brown corn pop as a janitor—after author and cultural commentator Saladin Ahmed called the brand out for “teaching kids racism.”

“Hey @KelloggsUS why is literally the only brown corn pop on the whole cereal box the janitor?” he tweeted on Tuesday. “Yes, it’s a tiny thing, but when you see your kid staring over this breakfast and realize millions of other kids are doing the same.”

Kellogg’s later tweeted an apology, stating it “did not intend to offend” anyone. Coincidence or terrible oversight?

BIG FACTS

Whitefish Energy—the energy company tasked to restore power in Puerto Rico—has issued an apology to the mayor and residents after threatening to pull out its workers on Wednesday, New York Daily News reports.

“On behalf of our employees, we would like to apologize for out comments earlier today, which did not represent who we are and how important this work is to help Puerto Rico’s recovery,” the company wrote in a statement. “Our goal is to continue to do all we can to help everyone in Puerto Rico in this time of need.”

Seventy-five percent of Puerto Rico was still without power since being hit by Hurricane Maria on September 20 as of Wednesday morning, Yahoo! News reports.

SOURCE: The Hill, New York Daily News, Yahoo

