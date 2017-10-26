NEWS ROUNDUP: Trump To Walk Back National Opioid Crisis Plan; Racist Kellogg’s Cereal?; Puerto Rico Power Struggle

BIG LIES

Trump is reportedly slated to declare the opioid epidemic as a public health emergency, but will not declare it a national one as he stated he would on Wednesday.

“Drug demand and opioid misuse is the crisis next door,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told USA Today of 45’s forthcoming speech. “This is no longer someone else’s co-worker, someone else’s community, someone else’s kid. Drug use knows no geographic boundaries or demographic differences.”

When asked by NBC News’ Chief White House Correspondent Hallie Jackson if he thinks he should be more civil, he began rattling about how he went to an Ivy League school and is very intelligent.

#BREAKING: Trump won't declare opioid crisis a national emergency despite promise: report https://t.co/YpZqFMZMlH pic.twitter.com/TfFKWNgEex — The Hill (@thehill) October 26, 2017

Asked if he should be more civil, Pres. Trump says he went to an Ivy League college & he's very intelligent person. https://t.co/q1EDXuC0nK — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) October 25, 2017

BIG NEWS

Kellogg’s says it will change its Corn Pops cereal box—the one that depicts the only brown corn pop as a janitor—after author and cultural commentator Saladin Ahmed called the brand out for “teaching kids racism.”

“Hey @KelloggsUS why is literally the only brown corn pop on the whole cereal box the janitor?” he tweeted on Tuesday. “Yes, it’s a tiny thing, but when you see your kid staring over this breakfast and realize millions of other kids are doing the same.”

Kellogg’s later tweeted an apology, stating it “did not intend to offend” anyone. Coincidence or terrible oversight?

hey @KelloggsUS why is literally the only brown corn pop on the whole cereal box the janitor? this is teaching kids racism. pic.twitter.com/Nh7M7IFawW — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) October 24, 2017

Kellogg is committed to diversity & inclusion. We did not intend to offend – we apologize. The artwork is updated & will be in stores soon. — Kellogg's (@KelloggsUS) October 24, 2017

BIG FACTS

Whitefish Energy—the energy company tasked to restore power in Puerto Rico—has issued an apology to the mayor and residents after threatening to pull out its workers on Wednesday, New York Daily News reports.

“On behalf of our employees, we would like to apologize for out comments earlier today, which did not represent who we are and how important this work is to help Puerto Rico’s recovery,” the company wrote in a statement. “Our goal is to continue to do all we can to help everyone in Puerto Rico in this time of need.”

Seventy-five percent of Puerto Rico was still without power since being hit by Hurricane Maria on September 20 as of Wednesday morning, Yahoo! News reports.

We’ve got 44 linemen rebuilding power lines in your city & 40 more men just arrived. Do you want us to send them back or keep working? — Whitefish Energy (@WhitefishEnergy) October 25, 2017

The tiny town of Whitefish, Montana is home to some of the most notorious white supremacists in America https://t.co/aPbhkreGZz — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) October 26, 2017

SOURCE: The Hill, New York Daily News, Yahoo

SEE ALSO:

Report: Prince Died Of Opioid Overdose

Attorney General Wants A Return To ‘War On Drugs’ That Led To Mass Incarceration