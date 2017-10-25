Guess Who Told Gabrielle Union To Give D. Wade A Chance?

Dwayne Wade & Gabrielle Union Wade’s wedded love is infectious, but you’ll never guess who nudged it together.

The two have been married for the last three years but if it weren’t for one famous star, their happily ever after would have never happened at all.

While on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the actress shared a story of a who gave her the push she needed to shoot her shot with the NBA star.



“I had a boyfriend when I met him and Dwyane, he’s a bit younger than me so it felt like he was 12. He was super shy and quiet,” Union said of Wade who is nine years her junior.

“I had brought Patti Labelle —that was my crew at the time— my day one, my OG. She was like, ‘Girl you better drop that zero and get you a hero,’ and so it was Ms. Patti that nudged me in the direction.”

Read more at Essence.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: