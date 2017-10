Faith Walking: Don’t Ignore God’s Invitations [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell talks about invitations. If you got an invitation from Obama or Oprah, you would probably make sure you were well dressed and on-time for that invitation. In the bible, there are three specific invitations from Jesus in the bible- don’t ignore them!

The ball is in our court. Don’t pass up on the opportunity to stand beside and have a personal relationship with Jesus. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this powerful message in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

