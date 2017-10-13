Google Donating $1 billion To Assist People With Landing Technical Jobs

Google is pledging $1 billion to change the future of work by committing to donating the funds over the next five years to organizations that focus on job training and opportunities. The $1 billion will be distributed as grants to non-profits worldwide, specializing in addressing the education and technology gaps.

This is the largest single commitment Google has made. Google is also launching a new program called “Grow with Google” aimed specifically at giving people in the U.S. access to free job training.

The tech giant is offering sessions about the program in six cities. Even though no N.C. cities are as yet listed for a program, Google notes that its Google for Entrepreneurs program is a partner with the American Underground in Durham and cites the AU as one of its go-to sources for tools to help startups.

Google for Entrepreneurs also supports Startup Grind, which assists emerging companies and entrepreneurs in the Triangle through a series of events and other programs.

As part of the initiative, Google is making its largest single donation to date of $10 million to Goodwill for digital skills training in the U.S. According to CB Insights technology companies play a big role in the changing job landscape, since at least 10 million jobs in the U.S. could be taken over by automation over the next decade.

On the other hand, World Economic Forum also estimates about one third of jobs will require skills that aren’t currently mainstream by 2020. A new website, google.com/grow, will offer free online training for computer basics, such as creating a spreadsheet, and IT positions.

There will also be programs that teach people to code and give the opportunity to earn “nanodegrees” and certificates in subjects like IT or G Suite. It will also scholarships. Google is teaming up with online education companies Coursera and Udacity on trainings.

The $10 million grant to Goodwill will fund training at 156 Goodwill locations across the U.S and they plan to reach 1.2 million people over the next three years.

