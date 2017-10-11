NC State Fair Opens Thursday

The NC State Fair is here with $1.50 entry for the kickoff day. Here are more special throughout the run of the fair.

Thursday, Oct. 12 – 150th Kickoff

The N.C. State Fair is EXCITED to announce our plans for our 150th Kickoff Day – Thursday, October 12!

* $1.50 admission!

Friday, Oct. 13 – Friday Frenzy

Student Discount with School ID or Report Card

Students can take advantage of a $5 admission ticket by presenting their school identification or recent (2016/2017) report card at the ticket booth



Tuesday, Oct. 17 – Senior Citizen’s Day

While seniors age 65 and over get in free every day of the Fair, on Tuesday, Oct. 17 , they can also enjoy a free Bojangles’ breakfast and entertainment at the Senior Citizen Fun Festival. The event will take place in Dorton Arena from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 18 – Military Appreciation Day

The N.C. State Fair will pay tribute to members of the U.S. Military for their service to the country on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Join us for the Military Appreciation Parade at 11 a.m. Starting in the carnival midway, the parade will make its way through Kiddieland, past the Scott Building and back through the carnival midway.

Thursday, Oct. 19 – Food Lion Hunger Relief Day

Bring 5 cans of food and get in free!

