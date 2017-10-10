Texas Tech Student Formally Charged With Campus Officer’s Murder

West Texas is shaken by the news that a student currently enrolled at Texas Tech University has officially been charged with the murder of a campus police officer earlier this week.

Hollis Daniels, a 19-year-old student at Texas Tech, has been charged in the shocking death of a campus police officer while he was at a campus police station being questioned in a drug-related case. The Root has the disturbing details of the case, including what was found in Daniels’ dorm room when the police searched it before the shooting occurred.

According to a Texas Tech University statement, campus police made a student welfare check Monday evening and, upon entering the room, found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers then took the suspect to the police station for a standard debriefing and to prepare to take him to the Lubbock County jail, Texas Tech police Chief Kyle Bonath said.

“During this time, the suspect pulled a gun and mortally shot an officer,” Bonath said. “The suspect fled on foot and later apprehended by … (campus police) near the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum.”

The suspect, identified by the university as Hollis Daniels, was tackled by officers in a parking lot adjacent to the coliseum. It is not clear if Daniels had the gun on him when he was taken to the police station or if he took the weapon from an officer. Online jail records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Following the campus officer’s death and Daniels’ arrest, the president of Texas Tech, Lawrence Schovanec, gave a public statement thanking law enforcement officials and sending out his thoughts and prayers. “The family of the officer is in the thoughts and prayers of the Texas Tech community. I want to express my deep appreciation to the Texas Tech Police Department, Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock Sherriff’s Office, and other state and federal law enforcement officials for their response.”

