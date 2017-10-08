Marvin Sapp On How Trying To Do His Daughter’s Hair Lead Him To Build A Salon [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Marvin Sapp chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about his many different ventures outside of being a gospel artist. He talks about the bible scripture that advises us to use all of our skills and talents, multiply them and bring them back to God. He explains how he used to his platform as an artist maximized his moment, and talks about how he has always been somebody who has plotted and envisioned himself doing just that. He also talks about the importance of writing the vision down.
Marvin also talks about the advice Bishop T.D. Jakes gave him- “friend up” -and what that means. He explains that we must surround ourselves with people who have done what we’re trying to do already, so that we can learn from them. Marvin also recalls how trying to do his daughter’s hair lead him to build a salon of his own. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell.”
