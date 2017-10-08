GRIFF Thinks The Giants Will Finally Win A Game [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

It is week 5 of the NFL and GRIFF is ready to give his picks. GRIFF believes that the Browns will beat the Jets and thinks the Lions will win against the Panthers. As for the Bills and Bengals, Buffalo will take the win.
GRIFF also believes that the whack game of the week will be the Giants against the LA Chargers. Good new though he thinks the Giants will finally win a game. As for his Raiders he has them winning against the Ravens.
