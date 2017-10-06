Local
List Of Free Local Events For The Weekend

Melissa Wade

Posted 2 hours ago
2016 Unity In The Community Day Crowd Pictures

Source: James Feldman / James Feldman

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

  157th Homecoming Celebration
Event Date:  10/07/2017
Event Time:  6:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  New Providence Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  4813 Hilltop Needmore Road
City, State, Zip:  Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
Event Description:  Event: New Providence Baptist Church 157th Homecoming Services
Date: October 7th – October 8th, 2017
Time: 6:00 PM on October 7th and 9:45 AM on October 8th
Venue Name: New Providence Baptist Church
Description: Please join New Providence Baptist Church in Fuquay-Varina, NC as we celebrate our 157th Year Church Homecoming Service on Saturday, October 7th at 6:00 p.m. The Homecoming Theme is “Hidden Figures Revealed” which demonstrates our church history through the eyes of our church discipleship. Please come out and witness this great event.Morning speaker for Sunday, October 8th at 9:45 a.m. is Rev. Dr. Nathaniel J. Wood.

Location: 4813 Hilltop Needmore Road, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
Pastor: Rev. Dr. Nathaniel J. Wood
Event Contact:  Yvonne Highsmith
Event Contact Number:  919-552-3531
Event Contact Email:  npbc_admin@newprovidencebaptist.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.newprovidencebaptist.com

 

 

Health and Wellness Fair
Event Date:  10/07/1957
Event Time:  10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mary Booth
Address Line 1:  2615 West Cameo Lane
City, State, Zip:  Knightdale, NC 27545
Event Description:  On behalf of Brighter Hope Christian Fellowship Church, we would like to extend an invitation to you to join us at our Wellness and Health Fair to be held on Saturday, October 7, 2017. Our theme will be “Fall Into Health!” Our primary goal is to create a health fair designed to improve lives through education. By creating a healthier, more informed church and community, everyone wins! Our ultimate purpose for conducting this health fair is to:

*Increase health awareness by providing health screenings, activities, materials, demonstrations, and information;
*Motivate participants to make positive health behavior changes
*Teach self-care practices;
*Increase awareness of local, state, and national health services and resources;

This is an opportunity for members of the surrounding communities to receive a variety of health and wellness information that can have a positive impact on their lifestyles.
Event Contact:  Mary Booth
Event Contact Number:  9196626868
Event Contact Email:  boothless1@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  brighterhopeclayton.org

 

 

Garland First Baptist Mass Choir Anniversary
Event Date:  10/07/2017
Event Time:  5:00 P. M.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Garland First Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  227 East th Street
City, State, Zip:  Garland, N. C. 28441
Event Description:  GUEST Groups: the Devane Family, Harrells, N.C., (the winners of 2016 Gospel Quartet’s)
Spiritual Voices, of Warsaw, N.C., Sam Springs Mass Choir, of Roseboro, N.C., Jackson Grove Church of Midway, N.C. , Men on Mission of Clinton, N.C.,
Event Contact:  Lydia Fryar
Event Contact Number:  910-529-2471
Event Contact Email:  learlee@hotmail.com

 

 

Abundant Life Movement
Event Date:  10/07/2017
Event Time:  11 am-4 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Believer’s Assembly Christ Church
Address Line 1:  1811 Palmer Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC, 27707
Event Description:  This event is for community health awareness. It is moving toward a better life and better health. We are educating people the importance of hydration. We will be doing blood screening. Food will be provided.
Event Contact:  Deneen Cherry
Event Contact Number:  919-724-8020
Event Contact Email:  deneencherry@gmail.com

 

 

 

 

 

Initial Sermon
Event Date:  10/08/2017
Event Time:  3:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Ilong Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  4043 Fairport Rd
City, State, Zip:  Kittrell, NC 27544
Event Description:  Madge Turner Green Initial Sermon
Event Contact:  Audrey Lowe
Event Contact Number:  919-693-8031
Event Contact Email:  jlowe2878@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.ilongmbc.org

 

 

15th Annual Gift For Life Block Walk
Event Date:  10/07/2017
Event Time:  9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Preiss Steele Place
Address Line 1:  500 Sedwick Trail
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27704
Event Description:  Sisters Network Triangle Network NC, An Affiliate of Sisters Network, INC. will sponsor their 15th Annual Git for Life Block Walk on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at the Preiss Steele Place, 500 Sedwick Trail, Durham, NC 17704. The purpose is to collaborate with organizatoins and community groups to coordinate the promotion of breast health awareness in the African American community. For More information, please call (919) 490-1571, or email to trianglenc@sistersnetworkinc.org or visit our website http://www.sisterstriangle.org.
Event Contact:  Valerie Worthy
Event Contact Number:  (919) 490-1571
Event Contact Email:  trianglenc@sisternetworkinc.org
Event Web Site:  http://www.sisterstriangle.org

 

 

  African American Museum of History and Culture
Event Date:  11/08/2017
Event Time:  10:30 am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  African American Museum of History and Culture
Address Line 1:  1400 Constitution Ave NW
City, State, Zip:  Washington, DC 20560
Event Description:  Enjoy history with amazing state-of-the art multimedia displays that will fascinate you as you witness our ancestors arrival from West Africa to present day historic events.

Call for details
EarlJean Reavis (919) 720-7980 or Elaine Pope (919) 436-5012
Luxury bus with Wifi and a light breakfast.
Event Contact:  Elaine Pope
Event Contact Number:  (919) 436-5012
Event Contact Email:  ejpope7@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  sisteroffaithfoundation.com

 

 

  Fire Prevention Week Activities in City of Raleigh
Event Date:  10/07/2017
Event Time:  12pm-6pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Chavis Park
Address Line 1:  Chavis Park
City, State, Zip:  City of Raleigh
Event Description:  2017 Fire Prevention Week Activities in the City of Raleigh:

Saturday, October 7, 2017
• 79th Anniversary Chavis Park Celebrates (12 pm to 6pm)
o Location: Chavis Park
Event Contact:  Lt. Lemuel Hubbard
Event Contact Number:  919-996-5184
Event Contact Email:  lemuel.hubbard@raleighnc.gov

 

 

  Community Yard & Food Sale
Event Date:  10/07/2017
Event Time:  7:30 am until 3:30 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Community Helpers Service Center, Inc.
Address Line 1:  111-B N. First Ave.
City, State, Zip:  Knightdale, NC 27545
Event Description:  We are having a Community Yard and Food Sale on Saturday, October 7, 2017 to raise funds to continue our mission in helping families that are in need of food, clothing, furniture, outerwear garments, heaters to keep them warm in the winter. The yard sale will begin at 7:30 am and the food sale will begin at 11:00 am. We will have grilled chicken and fried fish dinners. The side items will be green beans, boiled potatoes, slaw, hushpuppies, cake, water or soda. Grilled chicken or fried fish dinner that consist of one meat and side items will be $8.00, combo meal consist of chicken and fish with side items will be $10.00. All proceeds will go toward restocking our food pantry and clothes closet so we can continue our mission in helping families that are in need. Please come out to support our mission!
Event Contact:  Billy Neal
Event Contact Number:  919-266-4050
Event Contact Email:  billyrayneal@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.communityhelpersservicesc.com

 

 

PRE HOMECOMING GOSPEL FEST
Event Date:  10/8/2017
Event Time:  4:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  PROGRESSIVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST
Address Line 1:  2504 CREECH RD.
City, State, Zip:  RALEIGH, N.C. 27610
Event Description:  GOSPEL SINGING WITH GERALD HINTON, JOHNNIE FASION, BASS SISTER, BILLY SCARBOROUGH. PROGRESSIVE M B C HOMECOMING EVENT
Event Contact:  ANNIE EVANS
Event Contact Number:  (919) 637-6015
Event Contact Email:  asevans917@hotmail.com

 

