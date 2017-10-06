List Of Free Local Events For The Weekend

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|157th Homecoming Celebration
|Event Date:
|10/07/2017
|Event Time:
|6:00 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|New Providence Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|4813 Hilltop Needmore Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
|Event Description:
|Event: New Providence Baptist Church 157th Homecoming Services
Date: October 7th – October 8th, 2017
Time: 6:00 PM on October 7th and 9:45 AM on October 8th
Venue Name: New Providence Baptist Church
Description: Please join New Providence Baptist Church in Fuquay-Varina, NC as we celebrate our 157th Year Church Homecoming Service on Saturday, October 7th at 6:00 p.m. The Homecoming Theme is “Hidden Figures Revealed” which demonstrates our church history through the eyes of our church discipleship. Please come out and witness this great event.Morning speaker for Sunday, October 8th at 9:45 a.m. is Rev. Dr. Nathaniel J. Wood.
Location: 4813 Hilltop Needmore Road, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
|Event Contact:
|Yvonne Highsmith
|Event Contact Number:
|919-552-3531
|Event Contact Email:
|npbc_admin@newprovidencebaptist.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.newprovidencebaptist.com
|Health and Wellness Fair
|Event Date:
|10/07/1957
|Event Time:
|10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Mary Booth
|Address Line 1:
|2615 West Cameo Lane
|City, State, Zip:
|Knightdale, NC 27545
|Event Description:
|On behalf of Brighter Hope Christian Fellowship Church, we would like to extend an invitation to you to join us at our Wellness and Health Fair to be held on Saturday, October 7, 2017. Our theme will be “Fall Into Health!” Our primary goal is to create a health fair designed to improve lives through education. By creating a healthier, more informed church and community, everyone wins! Our ultimate purpose for conducting this health fair is to:
*Increase health awareness by providing health screenings, activities, materials, demonstrations, and information;
This is an opportunity for members of the surrounding communities to receive a variety of health and wellness information that can have a positive impact on their lifestyles.
|Event Contact:
|Mary Booth
|Event Contact Number:
|9196626868
|Event Contact Email:
|boothless1@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|brighterhopeclayton.org
|Garland First Baptist Mass Choir Anniversary
|Event Date:
|10/07/2017
|Event Time:
|5:00 P. M.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Garland First Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|227 East th Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Garland, N. C. 28441
|Event Description:
|GUEST Groups: the Devane Family, Harrells, N.C., (the winners of 2016 Gospel Quartet’s)
Spiritual Voices, of Warsaw, N.C., Sam Springs Mass Choir, of Roseboro, N.C., Jackson Grove Church of Midway, N.C. , Men on Mission of Clinton, N.C.,
|Event Contact:
|Lydia Fryar
|Event Contact Number:
|910-529-2471
|Event Contact Email:
|learlee@hotmail.com
|Abundant Life Movement
|Event Date:
|10/07/2017
|Event Time:
|11 am-4 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Believer’s Assembly Christ Church
|Address Line 1:
|1811 Palmer Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC, 27707
|Event Description:
|This event is for community health awareness. It is moving toward a better life and better health. We are educating people the importance of hydration. We will be doing blood screening. Food will be provided.
|Event Contact:
|Deneen Cherry
|Event Contact Number:
|919-724-8020
|Event Contact Email:
|deneencherry@gmail.com
Initial Sermon
|Event Date:
|10/08/2017
|Event Time:
|3:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Ilong Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|4043 Fairport Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Kittrell, NC 27544
|Event Description:
|Madge Turner Green Initial Sermon
|Event Contact:
|Audrey Lowe
|Event Contact Number:
|919-693-8031
|Event Contact Email:
|jlowe2878@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.ilongmbc.org
|15th Annual Gift For Life Block Walk
|Event Date:
|10/07/2017
|Event Time:
|9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Preiss Steele Place
|Address Line 1:
|500 Sedwick Trail
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27704
|Event Description:
|Sisters Network Triangle Network NC, An Affiliate of Sisters Network, INC. will sponsor their 15th Annual Git for Life Block Walk on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at the Preiss Steele Place, 500 Sedwick Trail, Durham, NC 17704. The purpose is to collaborate with organizatoins and community groups to coordinate the promotion of breast health awareness in the African American community. For More information, please call (919) 490-1571, or email to trianglenc@sistersnetworkinc.org or visit our website http://www.sisterstriangle.org.
|Event Contact:
|Valerie Worthy
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 490-1571
|Event Contact Email:
|trianglenc@sisternetworkinc.org
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.sisterstriangle.org
|African American Museum of History and Culture
|Event Date:
|11/08/2017
|Event Time:
|10:30 am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|African American Museum of History and Culture
|Address Line 1:
|1400 Constitution Ave NW
|City, State, Zip:
|Washington, DC 20560
|Event Description:
|Enjoy history with amazing state-of-the art multimedia displays that will fascinate you as you witness our ancestors arrival from West Africa to present day historic events.
Call for details
|Event Contact:
|Elaine Pope
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 436-5012
|Event Contact Email:
|ejpope7@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|sisteroffaithfoundation.com
|Fire Prevention Week Activities in City of Raleigh
|Event Date:
|10/07/2017
|Event Time:
|12pm-6pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Chavis Park
|Address Line 1:
|Chavis Park
|City, State, Zip:
|City of Raleigh
|Event Description:
|2017 Fire Prevention Week Activities in the City of Raleigh:
Saturday, October 7, 2017
|Event Contact:
|Lt. Lemuel Hubbard
|Event Contact Number:
|919-996-5184
|Event Contact Email:
|lemuel.hubbard@raleighnc.gov
|Community Yard & Food Sale
|Event Date:
|10/07/2017
|Event Time:
|7:30 am until 3:30 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Community Helpers Service Center, Inc.
|Address Line 1:
|111-B N. First Ave.
|City, State, Zip:
|Knightdale, NC 27545
|Event Description:
|We are having a Community Yard and Food Sale on Saturday, October 7, 2017 to raise funds to continue our mission in helping families that are in need of food, clothing, furniture, outerwear garments, heaters to keep them warm in the winter. The yard sale will begin at 7:30 am and the food sale will begin at 11:00 am. We will have grilled chicken and fried fish dinners. The side items will be green beans, boiled potatoes, slaw, hushpuppies, cake, water or soda. Grilled chicken or fried fish dinner that consist of one meat and side items will be $8.00, combo meal consist of chicken and fish with side items will be $10.00. All proceeds will go toward restocking our food pantry and clothes closet so we can continue our mission in helping families that are in need. Please come out to support our mission!
|Event Contact:
|Billy Neal
|Event Contact Number:
|919-266-4050
|Event Contact Email:
|billyrayneal@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.communityhelpersservicesc.com
|PRE HOMECOMING GOSPEL FEST
|Event Date:
|10/8/2017
|Event Time:
|4:00 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|PROGRESSIVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST
|Address Line 1:
|2504 CREECH RD.
|City, State, Zip:
|RALEIGH, N.C. 27610
|Event Description:
|GOSPEL SINGING WITH GERALD HINTON, JOHNNIE FASION, BASS SISTER, BILLY SCARBOROUGH. PROGRESSIVE M B C HOMECOMING EVENT
|Event Contact:
|ANNIE EVANS
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 637-6015
|Event Contact Email:
|asevans917@hotmail.com