List Of Free Local Events For The Weekend

Event Description:

On behalf of Brighter Hope Christian Fellowship Church, we would like to extend an invitation to you to join us at our Wellness and Health Fair to be held on Saturday, October 7, 2017. Our theme will be “Fall Into Health!” Our primary goal is to create a health fair designed to improve lives through education. By creating a healthier, more informed church and community, everyone wins! Our ultimate purpose for conducting this health fair is to: *Increase health awareness by providing health screenings, activities, materials, demonstrations, and information;

*Motivate participants to make positive health behavior changes

*Teach self-care practices;

*Increase awareness of local, state, and national health services and resources; This is an opportunity for members of the surrounding communities to receive a variety of health and wellness information that can have a positive impact on their lifestyles.