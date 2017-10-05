Local
Early Voting Underway – Ends Saturday

Early voting has been going on for about 2 weeks and starting today you’ll have more places to vote.

Election Day is Oct. 10, and voters will elect a mayor and seven council members.

Same-day voter registration is available at early-voting sites. Residents will not be able to register to vote or change their voter registration address on Election Day.

Here’s where you can vote in Raleigh between through Saturday:

▪ Wake County Board of Elections: 337 S. Salisbury St., from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

▪ Roberts Community Center: 1300 E. Martin St., from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

▪ Anne Gordon Center for Active Adults: 1901 Spring Forest Road, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

▪ Lake Lynn Community Center: 7921 Ray Road, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

▪ Method Road Community Center: 514 Method Drive, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

▪ Green Road Community Center: 4201 Green Road, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

In Durham:

EARLY VOTING SITES AND HOURS*

  • Board of Elections Office   201 N. Roxboro St.   Durham, NC 27701
  • NC Central Law School  turner Law Building 1801 Fayetteville St.  Durham, NC 27707
  • South Regional Library  4505 South Alston Ave Durham, NC 27713
  • North Regional Library 221 Milton Road Durham, NC 27712

