Early Voting Underway – Ends Saturday

Early voting has been going on for about 2 weeks and starting today you’ll have more places to vote.

Election Day is Oct. 10, and voters will elect a mayor and seven council members.

Same-day voter registration is available at early-voting sites. Residents will not be able to register to vote or change their voter registration address on Election Day.

Here’s where you can vote in Raleigh between through Saturday:

▪ Wake County Board of Elections: 337 S. Salisbury St., from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

▪ Roberts Community Center: 1300 E. Martin St., from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

▪ Anne Gordon Center for Active Adults: 1901 Spring Forest Road, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

▪ Lake Lynn Community Center: 7921 Ray Road, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

▪ Method Road Community Center: 514 Method Drive, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

▪ Green Road Community Center: 4201 Green Road, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

In Durham:

CLICK HERE to find your Election Day polling place and see your sample ballot!

EARLY VOTING SITES AND HOURS*

Board of Elections Office 201 N. Roxboro St. Durham, NC 27701

NC Central Law School turner Law Building 1801 Fayetteville St. Durham, NC 27707

South Regional Library 4505 South Alston Ave Durham, NC 27713

North Regional Library 221 Milton Road Durham, NC 27712

