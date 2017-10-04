Ericaism: Life Happens [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell says there’s a time for everything. She dedicates this Ericaism to GRIFF, whose daughter is 18, in college, and becoming a woman. She reads a passage from Ecclesiastes 3 that says there is a time for everything. We have to accept this fact about life, that it is full of seasons that call for certain happenings.

Life happens and you’ve got to embrace it! People live, and then they leave here. Children start as little babies, and then they grow into full formed adult humans. Hard as that may be, we have to learn to accept it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

