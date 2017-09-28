Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Love Talking: New Love…When Everything Is Cute [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment


In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell talks about that point in new love when everything is cute. Often, this is the point in a relationship when we ignore all the red flags that pop up. Sometimes, we want to be in a relationship show bad that we justify these strange behavioral signs that things aren’t right. But you can’t fool yourself! You have to be smart about it.

In other words, Erica says, “you better pay attention to these signs out in these single streets in 2017.” Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Love Talking: Learn How To Encourage Yourself [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Etiquette For The Exes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Love Talking: Make Sure You’re On The Same Page [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

25th Gospel Explosion At Eastern Star Church [PHOTOS]

46 photos Launch gallery

25th Gospel Explosion At Eastern Star Church [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 25th Gospel Explosion At Eastern Star Church [PHOTOS]

25th Gospel Explosion At Eastern Star Church [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 7 days ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 1 week ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 1 week ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 weeks ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 2 weeks ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 2 weeks ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 2 weeks ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 2 weeks ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 4 weeks ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 4 weeks ago
09.01.17