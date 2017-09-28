Love Talking: New Love…When Everything Is Cute [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell talks about that point in new love when everything is cute. Often, this is the point in a relationship when we ignore all the red flags that pop up. Sometimes, we want to be in a relationship show bad that we justify these strange behavioral signs that things aren’t right. But you can’t fool yourself! You have to be smart about it.

Follow @GetUpErica

In other words, Erica says, “you better pay attention to these signs out in these single streets in 2017.” Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Love Talking: Learn How To Encourage Yourself [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Etiquette For The Exes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Make Sure You’re On The Same Page [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]