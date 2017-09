Joy Living: Get Free By Any Means Necessary [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In Joy Living, Erica Campbell talks about the realities of depression. Erica explains that she has talked a lot about holding onto our joy, and the many ways we can go about doing that. But depression is a real thing, and sometimes we ignore it, or accept it and assume that it won’t ever change, which makes joy really difficult to access. It may even seem impossible to access. But the truth is, you don’t have to stay in that low state.

Erica explains why, in addition to praying and dealing with it through faith, going to counseling is a great idea. You can come out of depression- sometimes we just need a little help getting there. You have to break free from that dark place, by any means necessary. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this inspiring clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

