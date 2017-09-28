GRIFF’s Prayer: I’m Still Scared Of My Mama [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF reveals that he’s still afraid of his mama. He wanted to do something nice for her, and excitedly set up a new phone for her on his own account so that she wouldn’t be paying her own phone bill anymore. The guy at T-Mobile who was helping GRIFF out promised that his mom’s phone wouldn’t be deactivated until her new one arrived in the mail from GRIFF.

Well, that was not the case. And GRIFF and his siblings went into full blown “oooooh, mama’s gon’ be maaaad” mode! Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

