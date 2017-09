GRIFF’s Prayer: The Third Mary [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF is inspired by the presence of both parts of Mary Mary! But he says, from what he’s seen on TV, he can tell that things are getting a little busy for the gospel duo. So he’s offering his help. He says he’s here and totally ready to step in. He knows the words to most of Mary Mary’s songs, and doesn’t understand why he can’t be a party.

So Tina Campbell hopped into the prayer to help… straighten things out a bit. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this funny clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

