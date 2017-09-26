Love Talking: Etiquette For The Exes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell wants to talk about exes and ex procedures. In an age where everyone is on social media, it’s really hard for people to break up and let it go. But scrolling through exes Facebook pages and looking at pages of people they’re hanging out with is no way to let go! It’s pretty stalker-y, actually, and it’s holding you back from moving on to that really good thing that’s waiting for you.

Follow @GetUpErica

You need to make sure you are healed, whole and complete” before you seek closure. This takes time. And within that time, you shouldn’t be tracking them online! Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this valuable advice in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Love Talking: Make Sure You’re On The Same Page [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Looking At Love In A Realistic Way [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Who’s In The Wedding, And Why? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]