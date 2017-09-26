Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: You Can’t Do It Without Preparing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 16 hours ago
In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell explains that you can’t do anything with preparing first. She talks about a song called “Lord, prepare me to be a sanctuary.” Erica also talks about cooking as an analogy, and how when we cook, we prepare. We also don’t add certain ingredients until the right time in the process of cooking. Similarly, we should treat our lives like this.

When we are not prepared, we squander and lose the very thing that we are asking for. There is greatness in all of our futures- but we must prepare in order for us to get to it. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this powerful message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

